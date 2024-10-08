Chiefs beat Saints to continue unbeaten NFL start

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to Super Bowl victories in 3 of the past 5 seasons

Source: BBC

The Kansas City Chiefs continued their unbeaten run in the NFL season with a 26-13 victory at home over the New Orleans Saints. They join the Minnesota Vikings as the only teams with perfect 5-0 records.

Kareem Hunt's five-yard touchdown run gave the Chiefs an early 10-0 advantage, while Harrison Butker's four successful field goals ensured they maintained their lead throughout the game.

The Saints made a push with Rashid Shaheed's 43-yard touchdown reception from Derek Carr, who later connected with Foster Moreau for a six-yard score, narrowing the gap to just three points in the fourth quarter.



