Jordan Chiles had initially been awarded bronze in the women's floor event at the 2024 Olympics

Source: BBC

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has submitted an appeal to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland after not receiving a bronze medal in the women's floor event at the 2024 Olympics.

This marks Chiles' third appeal, as her previous two were dismissed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) awarded the bronze medal to Romania's Ana Barbosu based on a CAS decision.



