Christensen scores to deliver win for Barcelona against PSG

Christensen came on as a sub to score the winning goal for Barcelona

In another exhilarating night of Champions League quarter-final action, Barcelona orchestrated an impressive comeback to clinch a thrilling 3-2 victory in the first leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite PSG's strong start, Barcelona took charge of the match, with Raphinha scoring his debut Champions League goal after Gianluigi Donnarumma failed to handle Lamine Yamal's cross.



At halftime in the Parc des Princes, PSG faced jeers from the fans. However, a tactical adjustment from Luis Enrique sparked a remarkable transformation for Barcelona right after the break.

Ousmane Dembele struck a powerful shot to equalize against his former team. With the momentum in their favour, PSG surged ahead when Vitinha found the back of the net just two minutes later.



Nevertheless, Barcelona staged yet another impressive comeback, as Raphinha scored a stunning volley to level the score once more. The decisive goal came from Andreas Christensen, who came off the bench to head in a corner, giving Barcelona a slight edge going into the second leg next week.