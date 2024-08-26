Sports

Christopher Antwi-Adjei makes dream debut for Schalke 04

Christopher Antwi Adjei5544 Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghanaian international winger took the German Bundesliga 2 by storm on Sunday, making a thrilling debut for Schalke 04 in a 2-2 draw against Magdeburg. Antwi-Adjei's electrifying entrance in the 72nd minute sparked a stunning turnaround, as he assisted Kenan Karaman's equalizing goal just four minutes later!

