Christopher Antwi-Adjei makes dream debut for Schalke 04

The Ghanaian international winger took the German Bundesliga 2 by storm on Sunday, making a thrilling debut for Schalke 04 in a 2-2 draw against Magdeburg. Antwi-Adjei's electrifying entrance in the 72nd minute sparked a stunning turnaround, as he assisted Kenan Karaman's equalizing goal just four minutes later!

The 30-year-old veteran brought his wealth of experience to the pitch, showcasing his skills and cementing his place in the team. With a two-year contract under his belt, Antwi-Adjei is ready to make his mark on Schalke 04.



His journey to this moment is inspiring:



113 appearances in the German top division

62 appearances in Bundesliga 2



Key player in Bochum's relegation battles



Antwi-Adjei's passion and dedication shine bright. Witness his rise to stardom with Schalke 04.