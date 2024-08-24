Sports

Christopher Antwi-Adjei's personality and style of play fit Schalke - Sporting Director Marc Wilmots

Christopher Antwi Adjei5544 Christopher Antwi-Adjei

Sat, 24 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Schalke's sporting director, Marc Wilmots, has expressed his enthusiasm regarding the club's latest acquisition, Ghanaian winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei, who has transitioned from Bundesliga team Bochum.

