Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Clarence Seedorf gives Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham unsolicited advice – ‘Sometimes he’s overdoing it’

Jude Bellingham22233444.png Jude Bellingham

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: Football-espana

Clarence Seedorf has offered Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, some unsolicited guidance, suggesting that he sometimes tends to overdo things.

Bellingham's seamless integration into the Real Madrid squad last season was unexpected, marking one of the most impressive starts for a young player at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His maturity and character have been notable, but Seedorf, a Dutch football legend with a successful career and multiple Champions League titles, emphasized the importance of maintaining balance to stay at the top level.

Read full article

Source: Football-espana