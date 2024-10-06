Clement Lenglet set for first Atletico Madrid start as Diego Simeone mulls change of formation

Clement Lenglet

Source: Football-espana

Atletico Madrid is looking to recover from their heavy defeat against Benfica as they face Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, marking the last La Liga match before the international break.

Head coach Diego Simeone is expected to implement notable changes at Reale Arena.



As reported by Marca, one of the key adjustments will be the introduction of Clement Lenglet, who is set to make his first start.

The French defender has not yet played since joining on loan from Barcelona, but he is likely to see action. Additionally, Javi Galan is anticipated to start, having provided the assist for Angel Correa’s equalizer against Real Madrid last weekend.



