Coach Burkhard Ziese brought discipline to Black Stars during his tenure – Frimpong Manso

Wed, 7 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Former Ghana international Stephen Frimpong Manso has commended ex-Black Stars Coach Burkhard Ziese for his efforts in fostering discipline and enhancing the conditions for the team during his time in the 1990s.

