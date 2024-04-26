Coach Nana Agyemang criticises Otumfuo's role at Asante Kotoko

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Coach Nana Agyemang has voiced his belief that the involvement of Asante Kotoko's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has played a significant role in the club's difficulties.

The team has faced a decline in performance, with only one Ghana Premier League title in the past nine years and underwhelming performances in continental competitions.



Their current poor form is evident in their record of just two wins in ten matches, placing them in 10th position on the league table with 36 points, a mere five points above the relegation zone.



During an interview with JoySports, Nana Agyemang stated, "When you look at Manchester United, a renowned club, I am unaware of their patron. The patrons of such clubs do not have the same level of involvement as Otumfuo does."



"We should have competent individuals sitting around a table, managing this club as a board. However, we never seem to reach that stage."

"The King is a major concern for me, and the selection process of the management members is another issue. The way they are chosen presents yet another problem, as there is significant lobbying involved."



Following the dissolution of the previous management team led by Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah, Otumfuo established an Interim Management Committee (IMC) to oversee the club's affairs.



The committee consists of notable figures such as Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, Akwasi Appiah, coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.



Agyemang's comments shed light on the ongoing discussions within the Kotoko community regarding the club's governance structure and the role of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in its management.