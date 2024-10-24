Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Coaching not the problem of Black Stars — Nana Agyemang

Screenshot 20241024 154350.png Nana Kweku Agyemang

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vision FC coach Nana Kweku Agyemang has rejected the notion that the Black Stars' difficulties stem from inadequate coaching, despite ongoing criticism of Otto Addo's leadership.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live