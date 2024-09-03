Complaints about McLaren and Mercedes front wings rejected

McLaren driver Lando Norris is 62 points behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen in the driver's championsh

Source: BBC

The governing body of Formula 1 has dismissed concerns raised by Red Bull and Ferrari regarding the legality of the front wings on McLaren and Mercedes vehicles.

Both teams argued that the front wings exhibited excessive flexing and did not adhere to regulations.

However, the FIA stated on Tuesday that "All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations." Red Bull and Ferrari have yet to provide any comments on the matter.



