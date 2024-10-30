Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi's transformative leadership elevates Ghana Immigration Service Sports Unit to new heights

Screenshot 20241030 175408.png Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.)

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Since assuming office in March 2017, Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) has significantly transformed the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Sports Unit, establishing it as a standard of sporting excellence.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live