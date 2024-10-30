Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi's transformative leadership elevates Ghana Immigration Service Sports Unit to new heights

Since assuming office in March 2017, Comptroller-General Kwame Asuah Takyi (Esq.) has significantly transformed the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Sports Unit, establishing it as a standard of sporting excellence.

During his leadership, the GIS Sports Unit Fund was created, providing essential resources for sports initiatives and facilitating the unit's impressive achievements.



Takyi's guidance led to the formation of the GIS Giants, the men's basketball team, broadening the range of sports within the service.



The team's outstanding performances in the Accra Basketball League and the African Basketball Festival underscore their increasing capabilities.



Key Achievements:



- Immigration Ladies FC: Gained sponsorship, secured housing for civilians, and performed well in the Greater Accra Division One league.



- Immigration FC: Won the 2023/24 GARFA Division Two league, reached the middle league play-offs, and progressed to the 2024/25 MTN FA round of 64 after defeating Dynamo FC 2-0.

- Volleyball Team: Champions of the 2017 league and champions of champions; finished second in the 2018 West Africa Zone B tournament and again in the 2024 GAVA League and Top 8 Championship.



- Arm Wrestling Team: Achieved 12 medals at the 2023 African Games.



- Tennis Team: Earned multiple medals.



The history of the GIS Sports Unit dates back to 1998, when the service began recruiting professional athletes, including sprinters, long-distance runners, and a javelin thrower, who have since brought home numerous accolades.



Today, the unit features athletes competing in various sports such as volleyball, football, table tennis, athletics, basketball, and weightlifting.



Comptroller-General Takyi’s forward-thinking leadership has elevated the GIS Sports Unit into a symbol of excellence, motivating a new generation of athletes while promoting teamwork, discipline, and national pride.