Conduct examination for referees on rules and regulations – Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku of the Ghana Football Association has instructed the Referees Department to administer a computerized theoretical examination for all referees at least three times a year.

This measure is aimed at ensuring that referees stay up to date with the rules and regulations governing football.



Kurt Okraku made these comments during a one-day training workshop for Referees Managers from the ten Regional Football Associations in Accra.



He emphasized the importance of honesty and scientific approach in the role of Regional Referees Managers. He stated that mandatory theoretical exams should be conducted three times a year, using computerized systems, for all referees across the country.



President Okraku highlighted the shift in focus from solely physical training to a more comprehensive evaluation of referees' knowledge of the laws governing the game.

He stressed the Football Association's commitment to delivering high-quality football and creating a vibrant footballing environment for the entire population, while also providing opportunities for young boys and girls from all over Ghana.



Since its launch in 2020, the "Catch Them Young referees" program has allowed young referees to officiate matches at the District and Regional Football Association levels.



This initiative aims to provide training and development opportunities in the field of refereeing for passionate young individuals between the ages of 12-17.



Under the "Catch Them Young" policy, the GFA has successfully trained approximately 1,200 young referees across the country.