Confirmed: Lamine Yamal to leave Spain camp and return to Barcelona

Screenshot 20241013 144153.png Lamine Yamal

Sun, 13 Oct 2024 Source: Football-espana

In the final moments of Spain's win against Denmark on Saturday, Lamine Yamal sustained a significant injury.

Following the match in Murcia, he was observed limping, and medical evaluations have now been completed to assess the extent of his injury.

Barcelona has been requesting the release of Lamine Yamal from the Spain national team, and their request has been granted.

According to reports from MD, the 17-year-old will miss the upcoming match against Serbia on Tuesday and will head back to Catalonia right away.

