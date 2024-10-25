Confirmed: Real Madrid recover attacking option for El Clasico

Real Madrid confirmed earlier this week that Rodrygo Goes will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to a muscular injury, posing a significant challenge for Carlo Ancelotti.

However, the coach's attacking options remain intact for the upcoming El Clasico. Brahim Diaz has recently returned to training and is nearing the end of his recovery from an adductor injury, which was initially expected to keep him out for months but has only lasted six weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Brahim is set to be part of Ancelotti’s squad for the match against Barcelona on Saturday, as he is expected to receive medical clearance from the club's staff.