Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Confirmed: Real Madrid recover attacking option for El Clasico

Screenshot 20241025 102335.png Brahim Diaz

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid confirmed earlier this week that Rodrygo Goes will be sidelined for 2-3 weeks due to a muscular injury, posing a significant challenge for Carlo Ancelotti.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live