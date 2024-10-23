Sports

Confirmed: Real Madrid star ruled out of Clasico with Barcelona

Screenshot 20241023 112047.png Rodrygo Goes will Madrid vs Barcelona clash after sustaining an injury

Wed, 23 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Real Madrid is gradually welcoming back players ahead of El Clasico, but they have unfortunately added another name to their list of absentees before the crucial match.

