Confirmed: Real Madrid star ruled out of Clasico with Barcelona

Real Madrid is gradually welcoming back players ahead of El Clasico, but they have unfortunately added another name to their list of absentees before the crucial match.

Alongside David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, it is likely that Brahim Diaz will also be unavailable, as Rodrygo Goes is set to miss the encounter with Barcelona.



The Brazilian winger suffered a hamstring injury during the match against Borussia Dortmund, leaving the field in the last five minutes to make way for Aurelien Tchouameni.



Rodrygo had been sprinting to keep the ball in play and assist Lucas Vazquez in scoring their third goal when he injured himself and limped off.

According to Diario AS, initial tests have confirmed suspicions of a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the significant match at the Santiago Bernabeu.



A scan scheduled for Thursday will provide a clearer picture of his recovery timeline, but he will definitely miss the clash with Barcelona.



There is, however, some optimism that he could return for the subsequent match against Valencia at Mestalla, although the extent of the muscle tear remains uncertain.