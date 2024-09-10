Sports

Consider Ghana Premier League players - Agyemang-Badu urges Black Stars coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo And Black Stars Technical Team.png Otto Addo and Black Stars technical team

Tue, 10 Sep 2024 Source: Footballghana

Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, a former midfielder for Asante Kotoko, has encouraged Black Stars coach Otto Addo to take into account players from the Ghana Premier League.

This appeal follows the national team's disappointing performance, having not secured a victory in their initial two matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana, aiming for their fifth AFCON title, faced an unexpected defeat, losing 1-0 to Angola at Baba Yara Stadium last Thursday.

