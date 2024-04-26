Continue the legacy - Asamoah Gyan backs Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to succeed with Leicester City

Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaian football icon Asamoah Gyan has endorsed Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for a prosperous career in England following his exceptional performances for Leicester City.

Issahaku's impressive hat-trick in a 5-0 victory against Southampton has highlighted his potential in the Premier League.



Paying homage to Gyan, Issahaku marked his third goal with the famous dance move associated with the Ghanaian legend. Gyan took to social media to show his support, urging the young talent to "Carry on the legacy, young man."



Gyan, renowned for his time at Sunderland, where he netted ten goals in 34 Premier League matches, recognizes similarities between his own achievements and Issahaku's rapid ascent.

Currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, Issahaku has excelled at Leicester, contributing to a total of 18 goals this season.



The hat-trick has brought Issahaku's goal tally to six in the Championship, along with an impressive 12 assists, cementing his reputation as a promising talent in English football.



Leicester only need one more victory to secure their place in the Premier League for the upcoming season.