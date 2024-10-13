Countryman Songo reveals deep secret about Dede Ayew and Black Stars

Popular sports journalist Patrick Osei Agyemang, widely known as Countryman Songo, has made headlines after revealing a deep secret about Black Stars former captain, Andre Dede Ayew.

He called for urgent changes within the Black Stars setup to ensure success in upcoming tournaments like AFCON 2025 and the World Cup qualifiers.

Songo’s remarks have sparked widespread debate among fans and pundits, with many calling for greater transparency and a stronger leadership structure to restore the Black Stars' former glory.