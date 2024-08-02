Coventry City sign Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on four-year deal

Coventry City has confirmed the signing of Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Bromwich Albion on a four-year contract.

The 25-year-old moves from the Championship rivals after two successful seasons with The Baggies. The announcement was made by Coventry City on Thursday, August 1, 2024.



In an interview following the announcement, Thomas-Asante expressed his excitement, saying, "I can't wait to see the fans and show them what is to come. I've just seen the stadium, and I can't wait to see it full of energy. I want to make sure this is a memorable season."

During his time at West Brom, Thomas-Asante emerged as the club's top scorer for two consecutive seasons, netting 9 goals in the 2022/23 season and 12 in the 2023/24 season. In total, he made 78 appearances for the club.



