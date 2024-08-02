Sports

Coventry City sign Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante on four-year deal

Brando T A Brandon Thomas-Asante

Fri, 2 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Coventry City has confirmed the signing of Ghanaian forward Brandon Thomas-Asante from West Bromwich Albion on a four-year contract.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live