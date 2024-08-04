Crawford beats Madrimov to become four-weight world champion

Terence Crawford (left) made his professional debut in 2008

Source: BBC

Terence Crawford secured his fourth world title across different weight classes after defeating Israil Madrimov to capture the WBA light-middleweight championship in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old American emerged victorious with a unanimous decision at the BMO Stadium, maintaining his flawless record of 41 wins.



Having previously held titles in the lightweight division and being the undisputed champion in both light-welterweight and welterweight categories, Crawford prevailed with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 115-113 on the judges' cards.

This loss marked the first defeat in the 11-fight career of the 29-year-old Uzbek, Madrimov.



Acknowledging his opponent's resilience, Crawford commented, "Israil proved to be a formidable adversary. He showcased great strength and durability, absorbing numerous powerful shots. He pushed me all the way to the final round."



