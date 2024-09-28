Cristiano Ronaldo bags goal number 903 as Al-Nassr defeat Al-Wehda 2-0 in Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo has 903 goals in his career as a sportsman

Source: Sports Ration

Cristiano Ronaldo made a significant impact upon his return to Al-Nassr’s starting lineup, scoring a penalty that contributed to a 2-0 win against 10-man Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League. This victory elevated Al-Nassr to second place in the league standings.

Having been rested during Al-Nassr’s previous 2-1 victory over Al-Hazm, Ronaldo returned to the pitch to score his fourth goal of the season, marking the 903rd goal of his illustrious career.

The match saw former Chelsea player Angelo Gabriel score the opening goal in the 41st minute, benefiting from a misdirected cross that unexpectedly found the net.



