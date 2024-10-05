Cristiano Ronaldo can extend men’s international football records after Portugal UEFA Nations League call-up

Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Lighters Zone

Cristiano Ronaldo has been selected for Portugal's UEFA Nations League squad, ready to further enhance his records in men's international football.

At 39 years old, he leads with the highest number of international goals at 132.

He is also known for having the most goals in European Championship Qualifiers at 45, the top tally in World Cup Qualifiers with 33, and the most international hat-tricks, totaling 10.



