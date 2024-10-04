Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
1

Cristiano Ronaldo still hungry for more: Eyes another Champions League glory

Screenshot 20241004 125423.png Cristiano Ronaldo

Fri, 4 Oct 2024 Source: Lighters Zone

Cristiano Ronaldo, a figure who has achieved unparalleled success in European football, continues to pursue continental titles, now competing in the AFC Champions League.

The iconic striker, currently at the forefront of Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, expresses that any iteration of the Champions League holds a unique significance for him.

Having secured the UEFA Champions League trophy five times, he has consistently broken records during his tenures with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Read full article

Source: Lighters Zone