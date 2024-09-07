Cross leads youthful England to win over Ireland

Kate Cross has been named England captain for the first time for the Ireland series

Source: BBC

Kate Cross delivered an outstanding performance with career-best statistics of 6-30 and an unbeaten 38, leading a young England team to a four-wicket victory against Ireland in the first one-day international held in Belfast.

England successfully chased down the target of 210, finishing with 15.1 overs remaining, thanks in part to Cross' highest ODI score that helped recover the team from a challenging position of 156-6.

The inexperienced squad featured five debutants, and although Tammy Beaumont opened the innings, she scored only 10 runs, while her partner Emma Lamb was dismissed for a mere four runs.



