Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish applauds Jordan Ayew for outstanding, selfless service to club in 6 years

Steve Parish, the Chairman of Crystal Palace, has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew, commending his unwavering commitment to the club throughout his six-year tenure with the Eagles.

Ayew initially joined the English Premier League team on loan in 2018, later securing a permanent transfer the following year.



On August 22, Jordan Ayew finalized a transfer to Leicester City, marking the conclusion of his lengthy association with Crystal Palace.



In an official statement from the club, Chairman Steve Parish praised Ayew for his remarkable and selfless contributions to the team.

“Jordan has exemplified outstanding dedication in his service to Crystal Palace, both on and off the field, contributing not only through his goals and assists but also through his overall performance, commitment, and readiness to fulfill every request made of him,” stated Steve Parish.



He added, “He has set a wonderful example for his teammates, regardless of their age. We wish him the very best in the next phase of his career—he will always be welcomed back at Selhurst Park.”



During his time at Crystal Palace, Jordan Ayew scored 23 goals and provided 22 assists across 212 appearances.