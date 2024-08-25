Sports

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish applauds Jordan Ayew for outstanding, selfless service to club in 6 years

JORDANNAS Ayeww Jordan Ayew

Sun, 25 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Steve Parish, the Chairman of Crystal Palace, has expressed his admiration for Ghanaian striker Jordan Ayew, commending his unwavering commitment to the club throughout his six-year tenure with the Eagles.

