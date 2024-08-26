Sports

Crystal Palace linked with a move to sign Eddie a Nketiah to replace Ghana striker Jordan Ayew

Eddie Nketiah 2023 Arsenal Eddie Nketiah

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Crystal Palace, a club in the English Premier League, is reportedly considering a move to acquire England striker Eddie Nketiah, who has Ghanaian heritage, before the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live