Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hails Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp’s strikes against Wolves

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has praised the exceptional performances of Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp after their impressive goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a preseason friendly.

Ayew and Schlupp showcased their skills during the Stateside Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the United States as part of their preparations for the upcoming season.



Their significant contributions helped Palace secure a 3-1 victory over their English opponents at the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.



Both players displayed outstanding performances, with Schlupp scoring a remarkable goal from 40 yards to secure the win, while Ayew added another goal after coming off the bench in the second half, receiving a long pass from goalkeeper Dean Henderson before finding the back of the net.

Glasner commended Schlupp's finish from long range and Ayew's technical ability and finishing skills, highlighting the impressive goals scored by the Ghanaian duo.



Crystal Palace is scheduled to play a few more friendlies before heading back to England for the start of the Premier League season.