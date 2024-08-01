Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner hails Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp’s strikes against Wolves

Jeffery Schlupp And Jordan Ayew Jeffery Schlupp and Jordan Ayew

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has praised the exceptional performances of Ghanaian duo Jordan Ayew and Jeffery Schlupp after their impressive goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a preseason friendly.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live