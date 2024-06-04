Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew faces uncertain future amid potential summer exit

Jordan Ayew's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain amid potential summer exit

Jordan Ayew's future at Crystal Palace is uncertain as new manager Oliver Glasner aims to make changes to the squad.

The 32-year-old Ghanaian striker, who joined the club in 2018, initially on loan from Swansea City, maybe on his way out this summer.



Palace is reportedly open to the idea of selling Jordan Ayew, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Despite signing a new contract in 2023, Ayew saw a decrease in playing time towards the end of the previous season.



