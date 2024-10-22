Sports

Current Black Stars team lacks commitment – Coach Frimpong Manso

Screenshot 20241022 062920.png Frimpong Manso

Tue, 22 Oct 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, has expressed his perspective on the underwhelming performance of the Black Stars during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. He attributes the team's struggles to a deficiency in player commitment.

The head coach of Bibiani Gold Stars, Frimpong Manso, has expressed his perspective on the underwhelming performance of the Black Stars during the qualifiers for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. He attributes the team's struggles to a deficiency in player commitment. Manso believes that the national team members have not demonstrated the necessary dedication to represent their country, which has adversely impacted their qualification efforts.



Source: Ghanasoccernet