Current crop of players not fit to play for Asante Kotoko - Opoku Nti

Opoku Nti

Asante Kotoko is currently facing a series of disappointing outcomes, leading club legend Opoku Nti to criticize the current group of players.

The Porcupine Warriors have been unable to secure a victory in seven consecutive matches, increasing the pressure on head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team.



Opoku Nti, a highly respected individual in Kotoko's past, did not hold back in his evaluation of the team's recent displays.



During an interview with Connect FM, he expressed his disappointment, emphasizing his belief that certain players are not meeting the club's esteemed standards.

Nti stated, "Kotoko should always aim for top-tier players due to the club's expectations and reputation." He added, "Observing the performances of some players clearly indicates that they do not possess the qualities required by Kotoko."



His critique did not end there. Nti encouraged the current players to enhance their commitment and dedication to align with the club's ambitious goals. "Regardless of whether you are a suitable fit for the club or not, lacking a strong vision means you are not striving for personal success."