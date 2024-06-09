Sports

Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros after falling off bike

Czech Republic play North Macedonia in their final Euro 2024 warm-up friendly on Monday

Sun, 9 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

Michal Sadilek, the Czech Republic midfielder, will miss Euro 2024 due to a leg injury sustained from falling off a bike.

Sadilek, who plays for Twente in the Netherlands, recently led his national team to victory against Malta.

Manager Ivan Hasek expressed his disappointment at losing the 25-year-old, who has 24 international caps.

The Czech Republic will begin their Euros campaign on 18 June against Portugal, followed by matches against Turkey and Georgia in Group F.

Read full article

Source: BBC