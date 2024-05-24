Sports

Dan Quaye confident of Hearts of Oak victory against Kotoko

Dan Quaye

Fri, 24 May 2024

Dan Quaye, a former Accra Hearts of Oak defender, is optimistic about his team's chances of victory against Asante Kotoko in the highly anticipated Super Clash this Sunday.

The match will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on May 26, 2024, as part of matchday 31 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the rich history of this fixture, both teams are facing challenges in form, with Kotoko coming off a loss to Berekum Chelsea and Hearts of Oak narrowly defeated by Aduana Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Source: Ghanasoccernet