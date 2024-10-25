Sports

Daniel Agyei eulogizes Eric Amponsah for helping him deal with 2010 AFCON final loss

Screenshot 20241025 084112.png Eric Amponsah

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

U-20 World Cup champion Daniel Agyei has expressed his gratitude to goalkeeper coach Eric Amponsah for assisting him in dealing with the disappointment following Ghana's defeat to Egypt in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

