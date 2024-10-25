Daniel Agyei eulogizes Eric Amponsah for helping him deal with 2010 AFCON final loss

U-20 World Cup champion Daniel Agyei has expressed his gratitude to goalkeeper coach Eric Amponsah for assisting him in dealing with the disappointment following Ghana's defeat to Egypt in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

Agyei was part of the Black Stars team, alongside teammates André Ayew, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, and Samuel Inkoom, who participated in the tournament after their U-20 World Cup triumph.



In reflecting on his journey, Agyei acknowledged the positive influence of Amponsah during his tenure at Medeama SC.



In an interview with Citi Sports, Agyei remarked, "Losing in the AFCON final was tough; it felt like we let the nation down. It was a challenging time. However, when I joined Medeama, Eric Amponsah came on board."

He continued, "He was absent during every loss I faced at Medeama, but he was always present when we drew or won. He consistently motivated me."



Currently, Eric Amponsah is the goalkeeper coach for the Sudan national team, having previously worked with clubs such as Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama, and Berekum Chelsea.