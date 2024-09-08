Daniel Amartey is a strange person – Besiktas spokesman on failed transfers

Daniel Amartey

Besiktas spokesman Huseyin Yucel has expressed frustration over Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey’s failed transfer attempts during the summer window, describing him as "a strange person."

Yucel revealed that despite agreements with a Saudi club and Eyupspor, Amartey refused to board the plane and unexpectedly left the facilities, expressing his preference for a move to Germany or England, even though the transfer window had closed.



Amartey, who joined Besiktas last season and has yet to play this season, rejected offers from seven clubs and is holding out for a potential January transfer.

His contract runs until June 2026.



Read full article