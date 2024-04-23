Daniel Heber named in Bundesliga 2 team of the week

Daniel Heber

Daniel Heber, a German-born Ghanaian defender, has been recognized by Sofascore's Bundesliga 2 team of the week for his significant role in FC Magdeburg's 2-0 triumph over Hansa Rostock. Heber, who scored his first goal of the season, played a crucial part in securing the important victory at the Ostseestadion on Sunday.

Prior to the match, Hansa Rostock had won five times against FC Magdeburg, while FC Magdeburg had won four times, with four draws between the two teams. Despite Hansa Rostock having more possession during the game, FC Magdeburg managed to have more shots on goal.



Heber started the game and made an impact in the 40th minute by scoring a header from close range. The goal was a result of a set piece situation, with Baris Atik providing the assist through a cross. Earlier, in the 18th minute, Luca Schuler had given FC Magdeburg the lead with a right-footed shot from the center of the box.

With this victory, FC Magdeburg aims to maintain their momentum in their upcoming league match against VfL Osnabrück.



Heber, who has participated in 29 league games this season, hopes to continue contributing to his team's success.