Daniel-Kofi Kyereh faces another surgery as knee issues persist

Ghanaian forward Daniel-Kofi Kyereh is facing a setback in his recovery journey.

The SC Freiburg player, who had previously injured his left cruciate ligament, is now dealing with renewed knee issues. Consequently, Kyereh will be undergoing another surgery to address the problem.



He has already left the team's training camp to prepare for the upcoming procedure, which will help determine the next steps in his treatment plan.

This marks the second time Kyereh has suffered this injury, leading to an extended period away from the field. Initially expected to recover within a year, his absence has now stretched to around 18 months.