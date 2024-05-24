Daniel-Kofi Kyereh's impressive skills display signals near return from ACL injury

Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Source: Footballghana

Black Stars midfielder, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, is making progress in his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury, much to the delight of fans. A recent video shared on social media showcases Kyereh's impressive ball control and skillful juggling.

The midfielder's injury had been a setback for both his club and the national team. However, the video serves as evidence of his determination and commitment to regain his form.

Having been sidelined since the 2022/2023 Bundesliga season, Kyereh is now focusing on improving his jumping, speed, and agility in preparation for his comeback in the 2024/25 season.



Read full article