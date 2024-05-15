Daniel Nii Laryea: Ghanaian referee selected for FIFA World Cup qualifier

Daniel Nii Laryea

Source: GNA

Ghana’s Daniel Nii Laryea will be the centre referee for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Mauritania and Sudan in Nouakchott.

The 36-year-old who is number one on Ghana’s elite FIFA Referees list would be assisted by Kwasi Acheampong Brobbey (Assistant I), Roland Nii Dodoo Addy (Assistant II) and Charles Benle Bulu (Fourth Official).



The Referee Assessor would be Manuel Candido Inacio from Angola, while Dahani Moussa from Burkina Faso would serve as the Match Commissioner.



The game is scheduled for Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya in Nouakchott.

Laryea has been heavily involved in the ongoing CAF Interclub competitions as he was the Video Assistant Referee for last month’s TotalEnergies Champions League



semifinal clash between TP Mazembe and Al Ahly SC.



He was also very active during the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire where he worked as Centre Referee and a Video Assistant Referee.