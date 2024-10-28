Sports

Daniels' Hail Mary heroics, Browns stun Ravens & Chiefs stay perfect

Screenshot 20241028 075932.png Noah Brown celebrates catching Jayden Daniels' last-gasp Hail Mary

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Week eight of the NFL delivered an exhilarating Sunday filled with unexpected twists, impressive scoring, and thrilling finishes.

The struggling Cleveland Browns pulled off a surprising victory over the high-flying Baltimore Ravens, thanks to a quarterback change.

Meanwhile, both the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers clinched their wins with last-minute field goals.

In a standout moment, Jayden Daniels outshined fellow rookie Caleb Williams with a breathtaking last-second Hail Mary, leading the Washington Commanders to a win against the Chicago Bears.

