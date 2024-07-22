Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Danish top-flight side Randers FC in talks to sign Ghanaian youngster Abdul Hakim Sulemana

Abdul Hakim Sulemana2 Abdul Hakim Sulemana

Mon, 22 Jul 2024 Source: Footballghana

Randers FC is targeting Ghanaian youngster Abdul Hakim Sulemana for a potential transfer in the current window.

The 20-year-old recently moved to Lyon after an outstanding performance for the Black Satellites at the Africa Games.

Sulemana played a key role in the team's gold medal win at the tournament.

Reports suggest that Randers FC is in talks with Lyon regarding the transfer, while other European clubs like Anderlecht and Royal Antwerp are also showing interest in the talented winger.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana