Daring kayaker Aniol Serrasolses tackles world's largest ice waterfall in arctic expedition

Aniol Serrasolses and team hike 11 icy kms to reach their destination

Elite kayaker Aniol Serrasolses embarked on a daring journey into the remote icy wilderness of the Arctic to fulfill his dream of kayaking over the largest ice waterfall.

Together with his team, Serrasolses traveled across the Arctic Circle to the Svalbard archipelago in Norway in search of these elusive and transient waterfalls.



Once they arrived, they scaled treacherous glacial cliffs and trekked for kilometers over the ice shelf to reach the glacial rivers. These rivers cascade over frozen cliffs, plummeting from tremendous heights into the sea.

Watch the exciting adventure below:



