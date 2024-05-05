David Abagna scores as CS Petrocub thrashes Dacia Buiucani

David Abagna

CS Petrocub secured a commanding 7-0 victory against Dacia Buiucani in the Moldovan Super Liga on Saturday.

David Abagna, the Ghanaian midfielder, contributed to the win by scoring a goal.



This triumph extends Petrocub's unbeaten streak in the league to eight matches, solidifying their position at the top of the standings with 20 points.



Abagna, who has been in exceptional form this season, played a crucial role in Petrocub's dominant performance. He found the back of the net just before halftime, adding to Vladimir Ambros' early penalty and Maxim Potarniche's strike.



In the second half, Mihail Platica scored twice, while Ambros and Mihai Lupan also contributed goals to complete the rout.

With this victory, Petrocub now holds a record of six wins against Dacia Buiucani, with no wins for the latter and three draws between the two teams.



Abagna's compatriot, Razak Abalora, served as the goalkeeper for Petrocub, while Seidu Basit remained on the bench.



Abagna has now scored three goals in seven league games this season and will aim to maintain his impressive form when Petrocub faces Milsami in their upcoming league match.