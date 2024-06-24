Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
Sports
0

David Atanga defends Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi amid criticism

Ati Zigi 4322 Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Mon, 24 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

KV Oostende forward David Atanga has defended Lawrence Ati-Zigi amidst the ongoing criticism directed at the St Gallen goalkeeper.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live