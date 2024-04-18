David Moyes pins hopes on Kudus, others for redemption against Leverkusen

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager, David Moyes, is relying on his key players, including Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus, to produce a remarkable performance to eliminate Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League.

The English Premier League side is set to face the German champions in the quarter-final stage of the European tournament.



During their recent trip to Germany, West Ham suffered a 2-0 loss after the full 90 minutes.



On Thursday evening, West Ham will have the opportunity to reverse their fortunes as they host the return leg.



In preparation for the match, manager David Moyes expressed his confidence in his team's ability to deliver.

"Jarrod's contributions have been invaluable to us, so his return would be a significant boost for both the team and the fans.



"Unfortunately, we will be without Lucas Paquetá due to suspension, so we must find a way to create some magic," Moyes stated during his pre-match press conference.



As one of the standout players for West Ham, Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus will be under pressure to deliver when they face Bayer Leverkusen at home.



The match is scheduled to commence at 19:00 GMT at the London Stadium.