David Ocloo praises Asante Kotoko players after a massive display against Bechem United

Davido Ocloo

David Ocloo, the assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, has emphasized the team's defensive discipline as a crucial factor in their recent goalless draw against Bechem United in the Ghana Premier League match week 24 clash.

The match was held at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Saturday, where Asante Kotoko displayed resilience in their defensive performance, earning a point through their determined effort.



Goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim played a vital role in the match, making numerous important saves throughout the encounter in his first start after a significant period of time.



"Our previous games were played very well, but we couldn't score. If you observe, we played better in the previous games than this one, but we couldn't find the back of the net," he explained.

"The only difference in this game is that we were very disciplined defensively."



The draw against Bechem United signifies a turning point for Asante Kotoko, putting an end to their four-game losing streak and providing a foundation for further improvement in upcoming matches.