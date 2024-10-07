David de Gea stars with penalty saves as Fiorentina beat Milan

David de Gea

Source: Getfootballnewsitaly

Serie A delivered a thrilling match on Sunday night in Florence, where Fiorentina triumphed 2-1 against Milan in a highly entertaining clash at the Franchi.

David de Gea emerged as the standout performer, having now saved three penalties since joining Fiorentina.

He thwarted attempts from both Theo Hernandez and Tammy Abraham during pivotal moments of the match, while Yacine Adli and Albert Gudmundsson found the net, sandwiching a goal from Christian Pulisic.



