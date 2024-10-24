David double helps Lille sink Atletico Madrid

David's double helps Lille to another Madrid win

Source: BBC

Substitute Jonathan David netted two goals, leading Lille to a 3-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

A contentious penalty was awarded to Lille in the 71st minute after Koke seemingly made minimal contact with Benjamin Andre's foot inside the penalty area.

Despite Atletico's players voicing their objections and a VAR review taking place, the referee upheld his original call, allowing David to confidently score from the penalty spot, putting Lille ahead 2-1.



