David hits Lille winner to shock holders Real Madrid

Screenshot 20241003 063250.png Champions League Highlights: Lille 1-0 Real Madrid

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: BBC

Defending champions Real Madrid experienced their first Champions League loss since May 2023, suffering an upset against Lille at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium.

This defeat marked Carlo Ancelotti's team's first in 36 matches across all competitions, with their last loss occurring on January 18 against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Lille's Jonathan David netted the sole goal from the penalty spot after a VAR review determined that Real's Eduardo Camavinga had handled Edon Zhegrova’s free-kick.

