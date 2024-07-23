De Bruyne 'isn't leaving' Man City - Guardiola

Kevin de Bruyne and Pep Guardiola have won 17 major trophies together at Manchester City

Source: BBC

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said influential midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will stay at the club.

De Bruyne has been heavily linked with a summer move to Saudi Arabia.



He has one-year left on his Blues contract and said last month he would have to consider an offer from the Saudi Pro-League because of the "incredible money" available.

However, Guardiola is unconcerned.



"Kevin isn’t leaving," he told reporters before his side's opening pre-season game against Celtic in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Wednesday.



